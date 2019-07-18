Throwback Thursday

Posted on July 18, 2019 by

Dearest BoBo. The rescue who introduced us to the Scottie phenomenon. His mother was malnourished. It took five years to pet him. He ate pizza by the slice and loved us unconditionally. As we did him.

Here’s to BoBo. Who lived to his 16th year. The anniversary of his passing over the bridge is late next week.

Thank you dearest boy.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Throwback Thursday

  1. easyweimaraner says:
    July 18, 2019 at 12:24 pm

    we love you BoBo…a lot.

    Reply
  2. Kismet says:
    July 18, 2019 at 12:25 pm

    16 Years?!!!! That’s proof that pizza is health food.

    Reply
  3. Carol says:
    July 18, 2019 at 1:11 pm

    I loved me some Bobo Sweet Bobo!!

    Reply
  4. World Of Animals, Inc. says:
    July 18, 2019 at 1:14 pm

    Thanks for sharing the wonderful Throwback Thursday photo of Bobo. Such a handsome boy. Pizza is our favorite food too. Hope you are doing well. Have a great rest of your day.

    Reply
  5. nordhuesn says:
    July 18, 2019 at 2:33 pm

    Sweet, sweet angel.

    Reply
  6. theguster says:
    July 18, 2019 at 2:43 pm

    Sixteen years is remarkable age to live to for Scotties. That doesn’t happen so often anymore.
    In that time Bobo was given a chance to be truly loved, and he learned how to accept love and give love, too. So it all began with him! Could he even know that he was responsible for his peeps introduction to the wonderful world of Scotties? God Bless you Bobo. You were indeed a gem!

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.