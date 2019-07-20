Let’s cool off

Posted on July 20, 2019 by

Y’all, it’s about 100 degrees F outside today.

Time for some snow. It’ll make you cool.

Sort of. This is the first time I saw snow. Ever. At my old house.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Let’s cool off

  1. Kismet says:
    July 20, 2019 at 4:05 pm

    That makes me feel right at home-Arizona in July.

    Reply
  2. theguster says:
    July 20, 2019 at 4:39 pm

    Thank goodness for central air. When Finley comes in from his walk he lays down next to the floor register and his beard blows in the wind. So cute!

    Reply
  3. WestScott says:
    July 20, 2019 at 4:54 pm

    The heat index here in CT (by the shore) has been over 100 all day, and the same is predicted for tomorrow 🥵. It’s miserable for sure. While seeing the video of Winston in the snow looks appealing right now, I know I don’t like it when that’s the “real” weather. However, I’m sure our 3 guys would prefer that over this!

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.