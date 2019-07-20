Let’s cool off

Y’all, it’s about 100 degrees F outside today.
Time for some snow. It’ll make you cool.
Sort of. This is the first time I saw snow. Ever. At my old house.
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
That makes me feel right at home-Arizona in July.
Thank goodness for central air. When Finley comes in from his walk he lays down next to the floor register and his beard blows in the wind. So cute!
The heat index here in CT (by the shore) has been over 100 all day, and the same is predicted for tomorrow 🥵. It’s miserable for sure. While seeing the video of Winston in the snow looks appealing right now, I know I don’t like it when that’s the “real” weather. However, I’m sure our 3 guys would prefer that over this!