Friday’s Foto Fun

Happy Friday here in the Northern Hemisphere. Winsta-Coffee and a croissant. YUM!

Foto Fun mug

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
5 Responses to Friday’s Foto Fun

  1. rjkeyedup says:
    August 9, 2019 at 9:08 am

    Way to go Winston…. are u selling these at STarbucks?? LOL Peeptress could make a lot of biscuit money! AARROOOOO – Ozzy & Callie

    Reply
  2. Humphrey says:
    August 9, 2019 at 9:08 am

    Cute – nice idea for Christmas for friends of Winston! Ever photogenic! – H

    Reply
  3. theguster says:
    August 9, 2019 at 9:19 am

    Now that’s my idea of an irresistible breakfast!

    Reply
  4. nordhuesn says:
    August 9, 2019 at 9:59 am

    YUMMO! is that a Whole Foods almond croissant? Those are the best!

    Reply
  5. Kismet says:
    August 9, 2019 at 10:18 am

    That woke me up.

    Reply

