Friday’s Foto Fun

Happy Friday here in the Northern Hemisphere. Winsta-Coffee and a croissant. YUM!
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Way to go Winston…. are u selling these at STarbucks?? LOL Peeptress could make a lot of biscuit money! AARROOOOO – Ozzy & Callie
Cute – nice idea for Christmas for friends of Winston! Ever photogenic! – H
Now that’s my idea of an irresistible breakfast!
YUMMO! is that a Whole Foods almond croissant? Those are the best!
That woke me up.