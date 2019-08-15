Thoughts for Thursday…Bacon?

Yum! I’ve had a BLT this week. Have you? Between the cherry tomato I ate on Monday, followed by a dog biscuit chaser, and the two little pieces of bacon the nice ladies at The Hill Cafe gave me last night, I think I’ve had my first BLT. (Without the Duke’s mayonnaise.)
Now my 2-legged friends are all a twitter about my eating bacon. I’ve never had human food. (At least, not that they know of…but my secret is safe with me. Locked in my Scottie jaws of life. I’ll never open my mouth to tell.)
Have you ever had bacon? Do you eat human food? Isn’t all food human and canine food? What’s the big deal?
we neighter got bacon… butt da nelly got a whole bowl of tuna salad, it was illegal food and he was often in da backyard that night LOL
LOL…I’ll bet. YUK. (My butt had to be hosed off yesterday. I got into something. And you know what that means.
Nope. It’s not for birds. Kaci and Kali love their green beans.
My peepstress won’t fix me green beans. She says it’s too painful.
Yes, we do have ‘people’ food. However our ‘chef’ prepares our meals for us scotties only. We have a (no fat in pan) scrambled egg, green beans, cottage cheese and a tad of boiled chicken broth for breakfast. ( small amounts of all ingredients) Our dinner is boiled chicken , green beans , a dollip of canned pumpkin. Yes it is warmed. Sometimes we also get a bit of Ultra senior canned food …and a small amt. of deer meat kibble on top. Mac likes fresh apple or watermelon for a snack. We get no pork, Lucy is allergic to it. And yes we do get a grainless biscuit now and then.
Lucy is 15 yrs old ~~ Mac is 14 yrs old. And extremely spoiled(as all pets should be =D.)
Now this menu sounds really good. I get blueberries and strawberries for snackies. And maybe parts of a gluten free cracker from time to time. I think I’ve had an egg before, too. Thanks for sharing your diets!
We get the occasional green bean or carrot off the peeps plate. Once in a GREAT while we can lick the juices from a grilled meat off the platter before it goes in the dishwasher. But Mom only says 2 licks per dog. Not nearly enough, but its something. We don’t believe we’ve ever had bacon – as it is coveted by the peeps and all their acquaintances. Once a month our neighborhood has a B&B party (bacon and bourbon) at someone’s house. We’ve never been allowed to go, but it sounds delicious!!!
A B&B party? YUM!