Friday’s Foto Fun

Posted on August 16, 2019 by

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
4 Responses to Friday’s Foto Fun

  1. theguster says:
    August 16, 2019 at 11:38 am

    It doesn’t matter what color you’re wearing, Winston, you look fabulous!

  2. rjkeyedup says:
    August 16, 2019 at 11:42 am

    Peeptress see you are going pop-art!

  3. Kismet says:
    August 16, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    You keep changing your mood.

  4. nordhuesn says:
    August 16, 2019 at 1:47 pm

    4 of you is best!!!

