Winston’s Wednesday Pupdate

Hello everyone. Just a quick note to let you know that my Dogtor visit went well this morning. Seems I need to see her once a year so that she can poke me with needles and get some blood and squeeze some glands and listen to my heart and listen to my lungs…hey, that’s a lot of listening.
So, Dogtor Elliott, if you’re listening, I really enjoyed all those treats you and your friends gave me. I know I’m a good Scottie, but that was a LOT of treats!
And, if anyone is following the grain-free debate, I switched from grain-free kibble to one with grain. And I’ve lost a pound to boot.
That’s it for me. How about you? What’s up with you today?
oh how great that you got good news from your vet(wo)man!!! da phenny got special news , da vet said the weight is close to da limit..that means I can eat his treats right?
It’s all that squirrel chasing that made you loose a pound! Dogtors are usually nice…. I have one who is a special one – she puts some lavendar oil on my head and uses a bunch of needles all over me – they do not hurt, just make me relax… all for my IBS mommy says. I go every six weeks – that’s OK, she is a very nice Dogtor.
Aarroooo, Ozzy
It’s great that you got a good report from your dogtor. I had my annual check up last month and met my new dogtor, a man, since the pretty lady dogtor left. I was worried because I don’t like when they hold my paw to take blood! But it went o.k. He said I lost two pounds and I was in fine shape. Whew, now if I don’t get sick I won’t go back till next year!
Great news on the check-up. We are glad you are a healthy boy. Now on to the squirrels!