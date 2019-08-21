Winston’s Wednesday Pupdate

Hello everyone. Just a quick note to let you know that my Dogtor visit went well this morning. Seems I need to see her once a year so that she can poke me with needles and get some blood and squeeze some glands and listen to my heart and listen to my lungs…hey, that’s a lot of listening.

So, Dogtor Elliott, if you’re listening, I really enjoyed all those treats you and your friends gave me. I know I’m a good Scottie, but that was a LOT of treats!

And, if anyone is following the grain-free debate, I switched from grain-free kibble to one with grain. And I’ve lost a pound to boot.

That’s it for me. How about you? What’s up with you today?