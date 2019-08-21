Winston’s Wednesday Pupdate

Posted on August 21, 2019 by

Hello everyone. Just a quick note to let you know that my Dogtor visit went well this morning. Seems I need to see her once a year so that she can poke me with needles and get some blood and squeeze some glands and listen to my heart and listen to my lungs…hey, that’s a lot of listening.

So, Dogtor Elliott, if you’re listening, I really enjoyed all those treats you and your friends gave me. I know I’m a good Scottie, but that was a LOT of treats!

And, if anyone is following the grain-free debate, I switched from grain-free kibble to one with grain. And I’ve lost a pound to boot.

That’s it for me. How about you? What’s up with you today?

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Winston’s Wednesday Pupdate

  1. easyweimaraner says:
    August 21, 2019 at 1:27 pm

    oh how great that you got good news from your vet(wo)man!!! da phenny got special news , da vet said the weight is close to da limit..that means I can eat his treats right?

    Reply
  2. rjkeyedup says:
    August 21, 2019 at 2:15 pm

    It’s all that squirrel chasing that made you loose a pound! Dogtors are usually nice…. I have one who is a special one – she puts some lavendar oil on my head and uses a bunch of needles all over me – they do not hurt, just make me relax… all for my IBS mommy says. I go every six weeks – that’s OK, she is a very nice Dogtor.
    Aarroooo, Ozzy

    Reply
  3. theguster says:
    August 21, 2019 at 2:48 pm

    It’s great that you got a good report from your dogtor. I had my annual check up last month and met my new dogtor, a man, since the pretty lady dogtor left. I was worried because I don’t like when they hold my paw to take blood! But it went o.k. He said I lost two pounds and I was in fine shape. Whew, now if I don’t get sick I won’t go back till next year!

    Reply
  4. nordhuesn says:
    August 21, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    Great news on the check-up. We are glad you are a healthy boy. Now on to the squirrels!

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.