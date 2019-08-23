Friday’s Foto Fun

Posted on August 23, 2019 by

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Friday’s Foto Fun

  1. theguster says:
    August 23, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    Thank you for the nice surprise today to find a favorite and fun picture of Stuart! I am sure he keeps up with The Scottie Chronicles, as his fans all do.

    Hugs to you, Stuart. 🍩🍩

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    August 23, 2019 at 5:32 pm

    Stuart and his food pleasures will always live on in infamy!

    Reply
  3. corkscot says:
    August 23, 2019 at 8:37 pm

    I pick the bagel.

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.