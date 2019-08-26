In the doghouse on Dog Day

Yes, it’s me. On the way home from my friend who takes care of my coat and hair. Yesterday.
But today is National Dog Day. And I’m in the doghouse.
Gee.
That’s not a good feeling.
I uh, I’ve been having some trouble with my um….my bathroom breaks.
Seems you’re not supposed to go in the house.
Like this:
Ruh roh – yeah, Peeps are kinda funny about that rule, aren’t they. Hope they let you out of the dog house soon. Head up – big boy.
well, once in awhile one must be reminded about such things. (sigh)
^.^ ^.^ L&M ♪ aRoOo ♪
OK, but you’re looking good.
Humans are funny about the toileting thing aren’t they,but at least your looking fab,xx Speedy
humans have crazy ideas about bathroom breaks, we feel with ya… Happy dog day to you!!!
