In the doghouse on Dog Day

Yes, it’s me. On the way home from my friend who takes care of my coat and hair. Yesterday.

But today is National Dog Day. And I’m in the doghouse.

Gee.

That’s not a good feeling.

I uh, I’ve been having some trouble with my um….my bathroom breaks.

Seems you’re not supposed to go in the house.

6 Responses to In the doghouse on Dog Day

  1. nordhuesn says:
    August 26, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    Ruh roh – yeah, Peeps are kinda funny about that rule, aren’t they. Hope they let you out of the dog house soon. Head up – big boy.

    Reply
  2. Sue Ellen says:
    August 26, 2019 at 10:40 pm

    well, once in awhile one must be reminded about such things. (sigh)
    ^.^ ^.^ L&M ♪ aRoOo ♪

    Reply
  3. Kismet says:
    August 26, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    OK, but you’re looking good.

    Reply
  4. speedyrabbit says:
    August 27, 2019 at 1:12 am

    Humans are funny about the toileting thing aren’t they,but at least your looking fab,xx Speedy

    Reply
  5. easyweimaraner says:
    August 27, 2019 at 2:35 am

    humans have crazy ideas about bathroom breaks, we feel with ya… Happy dog day to you!!!

    Reply
