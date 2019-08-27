What’s up doc?

There’s no picture to describe the trouble I’m in today.

I used the pretty rugs in the living room, dining room AND hallway as my toilet early this morning.

And Peepstress had to show me a mini bidet bath outside.

And the Dad Peep had some type of fit while all this was going on.

What should I do? Maybe a trip to the doc with a sample of my exciting excrement?

3 Responses to What’s up doc?

  1. easyweimaraner says:
    August 27, 2019 at 9:09 am

    maybe you can ask your vet(wo)man if efurrything is ok ?

  2. theguster says:
    August 27, 2019 at 9:10 am

    Yes, I’d go see the dogtor for this. This seems like more than an ‘accident’ you couldn’t help doing considering you spread this around, so to speak, to several areas. Could you have eaten something that caused this to happen? I’m sure you couldn’t control it once it started. We will keep our fingers crossed that a reason is found for this ‘problem’.

    Feel better and good luck, Winston.

  3. Elizabeth Davis says:
    August 27, 2019 at 10:04 am

    Oh Winston, we’ve gone through this at our home too in the past, and eventually we’re back to normal again. Hope the DogTor sets you straight soon. Hope your better soon❤️

