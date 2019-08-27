What’s up doc?

There’s no picture to describe the trouble I’m in today.
I used the pretty rugs in the living room, dining room AND hallway as my toilet early this morning.
And Peepstress had to show me a mini bidet bath outside.
And the Dad Peep had some type of fit while all this was going on.
What should I do? Maybe a trip to the doc with a sample of my exciting excrement?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
About The Scottie Chronicles
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles
. Bookmark the permalink
.
maybe you can ask your vet(wo)man if efurrything is ok ?
Yes, I’d go see the dogtor for this. This seems like more than an ‘accident’ you couldn’t help doing considering you spread this around, so to speak, to several areas. Could you have eaten something that caused this to happen? I’m sure you couldn’t control it once it started. We will keep our fingers crossed that a reason is found for this ‘problem’.
Feel better and good luck, Winston.
Oh Winston, we’ve gone through this at our home too in the past, and eventually we’re back to normal again. Hope the DogTor sets you straight soon. Hope your better soon❤️