Giardia. Again.

Posted on August 28, 2019 by

Well now. I have giardia. Again. I had it once, or was it twice, before. Now I have it again.

But really I feel fine.

See? I even look good.

Diarrhea is no fun. But at least my peeps know I’m not being bad.

I just can’t help it.

I guess I’ve got to stop licking the road and drinking out of strange puddles. And eating grass. Things like that.

But it’s so much fun.

Medicine – two kinds – will kill the parasite (that sounds awful come to think about it) and I’ll be fully up to snuff in no time.

Next time, I’ll tell you about my haircut.

Never a dull moment around our house.

3 Responses to Giardia. Again.

  1. WestScott says:
    August 28, 2019 at 11:08 pm

    Winston, we know you weren’t being bad, and are glad you got confirmation of that from the Dogtor.

    Reply
  2. Kismet says:
    August 29, 2019 at 12:23 am

    No fun. It’s worse in peeps because you can’t even have a sip of wine for a week when you’re on the meds.

    Reply
  3. Kaci says:
    August 29, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Yep. When we adopted Kali and with a vet check, she had Giardia and gave it to her Peep. He could not have alcohol for TEN DAY!!!!!! Awful time for him. But we all survived. Very important when you adopt a dog to have him/her completely checked our with your own Vet.

    Reply

