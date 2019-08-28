Well now. I have giardia. Again. I had it once, or was it twice, before. Now I have it again.

But really I feel fine.

See? I even look good.

Diarrhea is no fun. But at least my peeps know I’m not being bad.

I just can’t help it.

I guess I’ve got to stop licking the road and drinking out of strange puddles. And eating grass. Things like that.

But it’s so much fun.

Medicine – two kinds – will kill the parasite (that sounds awful come to think about it) and I’ll be fully up to snuff in no time.

Next time, I’ll tell you about my haircut.

Never a dull moment around our house.