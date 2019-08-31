Breakfast with Winston

Posted on August 31, 2019 by

Here, have breakfast with me.

Yum. Chicken, brown rice and Panacur. For the giardia.

I’m feeling better but not quite right all the way. And taking other stuff for the diarrhea. TMI, but with that pill, I’m only pooping once a day and the two-legged ones worry about that.

They worry about lots of things.

Peepstress is upset about my haircut.

See, I’m missing my skirt.

It’s gone. See that space between the floor and my belly?

No hair.

My stylist said my man parts had lots of mats so she had to shave.

It’s all prickly and I’m missing my pee hair too. You know that hair you’re supposed to leave long on your man tool to direct pee to the ground so your belly doesn’t get peed on?

Do you think my furnishings will grow back? Like my eyebrows? They grow.

Wish me luck.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Breakfast with Winston

  1. theguster says:
    August 31, 2019 at 11:47 am

    We are so glad to find out that you are feeling better. That’s important, and that you have an appetite. Your system will be back on track lickety-split, you’ll see.

    Yes, your skirt and the other areas will grow back, FOR SURE! You are just as handsome as ever. Peeps can be like that about haircuts, goodness they get that way about their own!

    Have a safe and happy Holiday weekend!

    Reply
  2. nordhuesn says:
    August 31, 2019 at 12:50 pm

    You’ve had quite the “crappy” (pardon the pun), week poor little man! Things can only go up from here, right? Peeps worry a lot here too as well.

    Reply
  3. Kismet says:
    August 31, 2019 at 2:26 pm

    No skirt???? You might as well be a squirrel. Tell them “DON’T mess with MY skirt”.

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.