Breakfast with Winston

Here, have breakfast with me.

Yum. Chicken, brown rice and Panacur. For the giardia.

I’m feeling better but not quite right all the way. And taking other stuff for the diarrhea. TMI, but with that pill, I’m only pooping once a day and the two-legged ones worry about that.

They worry about lots of things.

Peepstress is upset about my haircut.

See, I’m missing my skirt.

It’s gone. See that space between the floor and my belly?

No hair.

My stylist said my man parts had lots of mats so she had to shave.

It’s all prickly and I’m missing my pee hair too. You know that hair you’re supposed to leave long on your man tool to direct pee to the ground so your belly doesn’t get peed on?

Do you think my furnishings will grow back? Like my eyebrows? They grow.

Wish me luck.