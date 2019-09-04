The Big Blue Bone

Love my big blue bone stuffed with Lean Treats. The 2-legged ones give it to me to gnaw on when they’re gone. Today I got it as a treat from the Peepstress when she got home early. So I thought it would be nice if I gnawed on it with her in the office. Usually I ignore her. Is that bad?
About The Scottie Chronicles
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Not at all, Winston! The peeps enjoy seeing us happy and content no matter what. Enjoy, chew away, stay close and you will both enjoy the time together!
P.S. I wish my peep would buy me more stuffies like you have. But because I de-stuff them within about 5 minutes, she isn’t replacing them. Boo, hoo!
I destuff mine too! But this big bone is heavy duty!
Ah……the destuffing. We have that affliction as well.Mom bought the kind that you chase around and they last a bit longer.
Those sunstripes make you look like a jail bird. Welcome to the avian set.