The Big Blue Bone

September 4, 2019

Love my big blue bone stuffed with Lean Treats. The 2-legged ones give it to me to gnaw on when they’re gone. Today I got it as a treat from the Peepstress when she got home early. So I thought it would be nice if I gnawed on it with her in the office. Usually I ignore her. Is that bad?

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
4 Responses to The Big Blue Bone

  1. theguster says:
    September 4, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    Not at all, Winston! The peeps enjoy seeing us happy and content no matter what. Enjoy, chew away, stay close and you will both enjoy the time together!

    P.S. I wish my peep would buy me more stuffies like you have. But because I de-stuff them within about 5 minutes, she isn’t replacing them. Boo, hoo!

  2. nordhuesn says:
    September 4, 2019 at 8:40 pm

    Ah……the destuffing. We have that affliction as well.Mom bought the kind that you chase around and they last a bit longer.

  3. Kismet says:
    September 4, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Those sunstripes make you look like a jail bird. Welcome to the avian set.

