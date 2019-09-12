Mindful Monday

Pay no attention to the shop-vac that’s sneaking up behind me. I’ve got bigger fish to fry. Like wondering why it’s 95 degrees F at 7:00 pm. It’s September already. Time to get on with fall.
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
You’re not kidding! We’ve had enough of this heat already! Keep cool, buddy!
really humid and way to hot in Kissimmee, Fl also. we no like it !! we stay in the air conditioning.
Lucy & Mac