Mindful Monday

Pay no attention to the shop-vac that’s sneaking up behind me. I’ve got bigger fish to fry. Like wondering why it’s 95 degrees F at 7:00 pm. It’s September already. Time to get on with fall.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
2 Responses to Mindful Monday

  1. theguster says:
    September 12, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    You’re not kidding! We’ve had enough of this heat already! Keep cool, buddy!

  2. Anonymous says:
    September 12, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    really humid and way to hot in Kissimmee, Fl also. we no like it !! we stay in the air conditioning.
    Lucy & Mac

