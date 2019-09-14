Sorry my Corgi friend

I saw you on our walk this morning. Your legs are a bit too long, but you’re still a Corgi. And you’ll always be my friend. Even though you don’t know me.

I saw you try to stop to poop so many times but your peep just kept on walking. Listening to something through those ear buds. She even saw you try to stop.

I saw you my friend.

Keep trying to tell her to stop. Maybe one day she’ll stop for you. Maybe one day she’ll pick up the poop.

And maybe one day she’ll realize you’re her best friend and she needs to pay attention.