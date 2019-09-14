Sorry my Corgi friend

I saw you on our walk this morning. Your legs are a bit too long, but you’re still a Corgi. And you’ll always be my friend. Even though you don’t know me.
I saw you try to stop to poop so many times but your peep just kept on walking. Listening to something through those ear buds. She even saw you try to stop.
I saw you my friend.
Keep trying to tell her to stop. Maybe one day she’ll stop for you. Maybe one day she’ll pick up the poop.
And maybe one day she’ll realize you’re her best friend and she needs to pay attention.
Oh, Winston, what a sweet boy you are! Maybe one day you and the Corgi can stop and have a good sniff of one and other and cement the friendship between you. It sounds like just what he needs, and thankfully you saw it! Bless you!
Such a happy/sad tale. Happy you may have a future buddy; sad the owner doesn’t pay attention to her pup. Mom n Dad are on holiday, we are at the spa.
Maybe the Queen of England will adopt the Corgi. She loves Corgis.
The poor Corgi! Winston, if you could think of a non-confrontational way to say something to the inattentive Corgi’s mom, I’m sure you would. Hopefully you won’t need to witness this again. (I like Kismet’s way of thinking!)