Sorry my Corgi friend

Posted on September 14, 2019 by

I saw you on our walk this morning. Your legs are a bit too long, but you’re still a Corgi. And you’ll always be my friend. Even though you don’t know me.

I saw you try to stop to poop so many times but your peep just kept on walking. Listening to something through those ear buds. She even saw you try to stop.

I saw you my friend.

Keep trying to tell her to stop. Maybe one day she’ll stop for you. Maybe one day she’ll pick up the poop.

And maybe one day she’ll realize you’re her best friend and she needs to pay attention.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Sorry my Corgi friend

  1. theguster says:
    September 14, 2019 at 2:03 pm

    Oh, Winston, what a sweet boy you are! Maybe one day you and the Corgi can stop and have a good sniff of one and other and cement the friendship between you. It sounds like just what he needs, and thankfully you saw it! Bless you!

    Reply
  2. nordhuesn says:
    September 14, 2019 at 3:11 pm

    Such a happy/sad tale. Happy you may have a future buddy; sad the owner doesn’t pay attention to her pup. Mom n Dad are on holiday, we are at the spa.

    Reply
  3. Kismet says:
    September 14, 2019 at 3:56 pm

    Maybe the Queen of England will adopt the Corgi. She loves Corgis.

    Reply
  4. WestScott says:
    September 14, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    The poor Corgi! Winston, if you could think of a non-confrontational way to say something to the inattentive Corgi’s mom, I’m sure you would. Hopefully you won’t need to witness this again. (I like Kismet’s way of thinking!)

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.