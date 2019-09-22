I wonder if Stuart knew what Winston’s personality would be like. As he guided us to him, did he know the pup who would become Winston was a loner? That we would wonder when or if he’d ever bond with us?
Two years ago this month we met that little boy then known as Zeke. I think that’s what they called him. He was one of a pack of littermates and an aunt and a momma. I think she was with him that day. Maybe not. He didn’t seem to care if we were there or not. He was four months old. And nicely groomed.
When we decided he was the one, he didn’t seem to care that he left them behind to come live with us that day. We learned that he’s very sweet. But not loving. He’s very, very smart. But only when he wants to be. He’s curious and stubborn. Stubborn to a fault. And sometimes, not very nice to other dogs.
In short, he’s a true Scottie.
Two years later he’s just beginning to come upstairs at some point after midnight. Maybe to check on us. Maybe just to be near us as we sleep. Could that be? One can only hope.
Not all dogs are the same. Not all people are the same. But one thing’s true: we love him ’til it hurts. And we think he likes us, too.
Thank you for sending us to him Stuart. Tonight, we may just throw him in the “big bed” with us and see what happens.
A true Scottie, that Winston. I’m thinking he knows you love him, the future looks bright..
We’re thinking you’re right! Thanks for popping by and letting us know.
I believe Stuart knew instinctively no matter what Winston’s personality was like he knew you both would be just what the three of you needed. You were a couple who grieved long and hard for Stuart after doing everything humanly possible to increase his time on earth. He saw the loneliness and pain you both suffered after he left for the Bridge, and with his infinite wisdom he saw a Scottie that needed more love and attention than he was getting. While the process seemed seemed hard at times, and like you hit a brick wall at others, you three had to take a deep breath and ride it out.
Nothing in life is easy, we know, and you’ve both had a really rough time of it, but you three are in it for the long haul, and it will all work out, please know that. I also believe Stuart would agree.
The tears are coming with this wise comment. We thank you. ArrOOOO!
Great idea. My Wylie won’t come up on the bed even with an invitation, he needs to be put on the bed and kissed on the head before curling up and staying there.
Well that sounds like the plan of the hour. Winston can’t get up in the bed either. Wylie’s curling up and staying there is heaven.
Our Duffy would only do the bed in the winter. In summer he slept on the tile floor in the bathroom. We believe when he did come to bed in winter, it was only for the warmth, not us. Andy, on the other hand, will sleep in the bed and gets annoyed when we do not come in at his allotted time. Neither one like to be held or coddled……except on their terms. We knew they loved us in the Scottie way, much like Winston loves you. It may be a very deep bond that is greater than love.
P.S. Now, Ruby the schnauzer is a whole other story……..
Truer words were never spoken. A bond is different isn’t it? Ah. Such wisdom.
Are Schnauzers so different from Scotties? I wonder. I’ve only known a few. From afar.
They love to be with people and love to be loved. So much different than the Scottie’s we’ve had. But they are very high energy. Duffy would just stop and lay down when he was finished on our walks. Ruby will run to the moon and back. I do miss Duffy so very much still.
I hope he stays in the bed, I bet he will! ❤
Yes, they are all a bit different. You’re not like any other peep, are your?
we hope you can tell the bestest bed time story ever after da furst night in da big bed…
Everyone has so elequently written words of wisdom on this…. all the qualities that make scotties so endearing. Just their presence oozes that loving loyal spirit. Be at peace with all this Peeptress. Winston was chosen by Stuart, and Winston loves you more than you realize.
so much of what you’ve written could be said about my Archie, just add anxiety into the mix. So, so very different from Bonny Rose…but we’re in it for the long haul, too. Those Scotties who need a little extra from their humans need us to be there for them. And we’re all up to the job!
I still miss Stuart but I enjoy your tales of Winston. 🙂