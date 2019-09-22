I wonder if Stuart knew what Winston’s personality would be like. As he guided us to him, did he know the pup who would become Winston was a loner? That we would wonder when or if he’d ever bond with us?

Two years ago this month we met that little boy then known as Zeke. I think that’s what they called him. He was one of a pack of littermates and an aunt and a momma. I think she was with him that day. Maybe not. He didn’t seem to care if we were there or not. He was four months old. And nicely groomed.

When we decided he was the one, he didn’t seem to care that he left them behind to come live with us that day. We learned that he’s very sweet. But not loving. He’s very, very smart. But only when he wants to be. He’s curious and stubborn. Stubborn to a fault. And sometimes, not very nice to other dogs.

In short, he’s a true Scottie.

Two years later he’s just beginning to come upstairs at some point after midnight. Maybe to check on us. Maybe just to be near us as we sleep. Could that be? One can only hope.

Not all dogs are the same. Not all people are the same. But one thing’s true: we love him ’til it hurts. And we think he likes us, too.

Thank you for sending us to him Stuart. Tonight, we may just throw him in the “big bed” with us and see what happens.