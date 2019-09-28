Saturday with Sherlock

Posted on September 28, 2019 by

My buddy’s here. Gotta fluff up my favorite bush for him.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
4 Responses to Saturday with Sherlock

  1. theguster says:
    September 28, 2019 at 9:41 am

    Winston, what a great fluffer you are! You even got yourself fluffed up! Hope you and Sherlock have a real fun day together!

    Reply
  2. nordhuesn says:
    September 28, 2019 at 12:25 pm

    You were working hard on that fluffing!! Enjoy your boys weekend!

    Reply
  3. Kismet says:
    September 28, 2019 at 1:17 pm

    It looks like you met a West Highland Green Terrier.

    Reply
  4. sue ellen says:
    September 28, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    Oh my goodness you are the cutest fella ever ! Fluffing up the plants…must be fun ☺.
    You and Sherlock enjoy your time together ♥

    Reply

