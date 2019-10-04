Friends, remember my 1st birthday present? My very own Instagram account?
Well, The Peepstress finally got around to setting it up. A year later.
I feel like such a low man on the totem pole.
I’m the third Scottie my 2-legged ones have had.
Kind of like the third child.
Forgotten. Last. An after thought.
So, if you wouldn’t mind, would you kindly follow me? Or bark at me here? Or Tweet at me?
So I’ll know I’m loved?
Hello. Am now following you on Instagram.
Yaaaayyy! Here’s barking my thanks to you!
You are over the top loved by us…..Banks and Sherlock
See y’all tomorrow!
Does this mean The Scottie Chronicles will continue as usual or not? I am not on Instagram or Face Book.
We are not either. We only come to this site. PLZZZZZZZZ – we hope this does not go away!
Thank you so much. This is my home. I’m not leaving the blog!
Nope! I’ll always be here and I hope you will be too. Thanks friends
Arroooo! Not in a million years! I’ll never leave the blog.
Following. 🙂
I don’t know how to use instagram or I would definitely follow you. I will try to figure it out over the weekend. Trust me – you are LOVED by your 2-legged family and LOTS of people and pets around the world.
When you figure it out, will you let me know? Ha Ha! Thanks for the encouraging words. And for being my friend.
Shelby and Sophie are numbers11 and 12. They don’t have an account. Don’t feel bad.
Instagram – my Mom has trouble sometimes with your blog – please stay here too = we are the older generation – Humphrey
Same here… don’t feel bad Winston, this new technology is sometimes a pain for Peeptress and her friends! Mommy has enough trouble texting and keeping up with the blog. AArroooo Ozzy
PS – everytime we write on the blog we have ro do it twice… stupid technology!