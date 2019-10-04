Follow Me!

Friends, remember my 1st birthday present? My very own Instagram account?

Well, The Peepstress finally got around to setting it up. A year later.

I feel like such a low man on the totem pole.

I’m the third Scottie my 2-legged ones have had.

Kind of like the third child.

Forgotten. Last. An after thought.

So, if you wouldn’t mind, would you kindly follow me? Or bark at me here? Or Tweet at me?

So I’ll know I’m loved?

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
16 Responses to Follow Me!

  1. Carroll E McCullough says:
    October 4, 2019 at 2:08 pm

    Hello. Am now following you on Instagram.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    October 4, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    You are over the top loved by us…..Banks and Sherlock

    Reply
  3. theguster says:
    October 4, 2019 at 4:02 pm

    Does this mean The Scottie Chronicles will continue as usual or not? I am not on Instagram or Face Book.

    Reply
  5. varaderocan says:
    October 4, 2019 at 6:41 pm

    I don’t know how to use instagram or I would definitely follow you. I will try to figure it out over the weekend. Trust me – you are LOVED by your 2-legged family and LOTS of people and pets around the world.

    Reply
  6. corkscot says:
    October 4, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    Shelby and Sophie are numbers11 and 12. They don’t have an account. Don’t feel bad.

    Reply
  7. Humphrey says:
    October 4, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Instagram – my Mom has trouble sometimes with your blog – please stay here too = we are the older generation – Humphrey

    Reply
  8. rjkeyedup says:
    October 5, 2019 at 9:10 am

    Same here… don’t feel bad Winston, this new technology is sometimes a pain for Peeptress and her friends! Mommy has enough trouble texting and keeping up with the blog. AArroooo Ozzy

    Reply
  9. rjkeyedup says:
    October 5, 2019 at 9:10 am

    PS – everytime we write on the blog we have ro do it twice… stupid technology!

    Reply

