Friends, remember my 1st birthday present? My very own Instagram account?

Well, The Peepstress finally got around to setting it up. A year later.

I feel like such a low man on the totem pole.

I’m the third Scottie my 2-legged ones have had.

Kind of like the third child.

Forgotten. Last. An after thought.

So, if you wouldn’t mind, would you kindly follow me? Or bark at me here? Or Tweet at me?

So I’ll know I’m loved?