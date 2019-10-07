Something’s in the air

Those are some BIG spiders! I snoopervised the Halloween decor installation on Saturday. Can’t wait!
I think I might even wear a costume. As long as it’s not a hat.
I. Hate. Hats.
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
You did a fine job there, Winston! Everything looks spooky, especially those ginormous spiders!
What kind of costume are you thinking about wearing? My neighbors said all I need is a long stick in the middle of my back and I would look like a broom because of my skirt! Well, I didn’t think that was so funny. Some people…
Your place is SPOOKTACULAR!! Yeah – we don’t like hats either. Cant wait to see what you will be.
I’m sure you have those spiders trained by now.