Something’s in the air

Those are some BIG spiders! I snoopervised the Halloween decor installation on Saturday. Can’t wait!

I think I might even wear a costume. As long as it’s not a hat.

I. Hate. Hats.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
3 Responses to Something’s in the air

  1. theguster says:
    October 7, 2019 at 10:57 am

    You did a fine job there, Winston! Everything looks spooky, especially those ginormous spiders!
    What kind of costume are you thinking about wearing? My neighbors said all I need is a long stick in the middle of my back and I would look like a broom because of my skirt! Well, I didn’t think that was so funny. Some people…

  2. nordhuesn says:
    October 7, 2019 at 11:13 am

    Your place is SPOOKTACULAR!! Yeah – we don’t like hats either. Cant wait to see what you will be.

  3. Kismet says:
    October 7, 2019 at 1:15 pm

    I’m sure you have those spiders trained by now.

