Wonders never cease.

How wonderful. Our Winston visited us upstairs after dinner tonight. And stayed long enough to snooze for a moment.
He left shortly thereafter. But maybe one day he’ll stay.
We’ll take what we can get.
Love you little man.
How wonderful. Our Winston visited us upstairs after dinner tonight. And stayed long enough to snooze for a moment.
He left shortly thereafter. But maybe one day he’ll stay.
We’ll take what we can get.
Love you little man.
|The Scottie Chronicl… on Follow Me!
|The Scottie Chronicl… on Something’s in the air
|The Scottie Chronicl… on Something’s in the air
|The Scottie Chronicl… on Something’s in the air
|Kismet on Something’s in the air
|nordhuesn on Something’s in the air
|theguster on Something’s in the air
|The Scottie Chronicl… on Follow Me!
|The Scottie Chronicl… on Follow Me!
|The Scottie Chronicl… on Follow Me!
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!