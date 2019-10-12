Thank you Winston

Posted on October 12, 2019 by

Pssst. Winston….

Me? Yes? Who’s there?

It’s me. Angel Stuart. Can we share a word or two?

Sure. I just got back from a big morning out. I’m pooped, but I can always bark with you.

Yes, you were having fun with the peeps. That’s what I want to bark with you about.

Did I do something wrong? Oh gee, I hope not.

No. You’re doing everything right my little friend.

Whew. I’m beginning to find my feet in this world, and I really don’t want to mess it up.

Just keep on loving the peeps. Even if it takes a while to get used to it. They’ve got your back. And they need you.

They need me?

Yes. They live for you.

Why did you leave Stuart? I really would like to meet you.

It was my time to go. It’s your time to be with the peeps. You’ve already met me sweet boy.

Where? When?

The day you went home with Them. The day you picked the grasses to plant in your new back yard. The day you met Sherlock. Last weekend when you helped decorate for Halloween. And this morning when you were having a big time.

I’m always with you. So are your two-legged peeps. Always.

Wow. Thank you Stuart.

No. Thank you little Winston.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

17 Responses to Thank you Winston

  1. WestScott says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:19 pm

    Wow. This hit me like a ton of bricks and got the tears flowing. Hard. 😭 These guys are just the best and mean the world to us.

    Reply
  2. theguster says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    Finley here: What’s going on? My peep is reading this and needed a few tissues. She usually smiles and laughs, you know, it being all about Scotties. I’m hanging close to her until she’s back to her old self. 😢

    Reply
  3. Donna Chapman says:
    October 12, 2019 at 12:53 pm

    That was beautiful!! Brought tears to my eyes. I like to think my Scotties who crossed the rainbow bridge are still with us helping the new Scottie family member to fit in.

    Reply
  4. Sue Ellen says:
    October 12, 2019 at 1:07 pm

    Such a lovely missive from Stuart. And yes, there are tears here also. ♥

    Reply
  5. rjkeyedup says:
    October 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm

    Oh Peeptress….. like everyone else I’m full of tears, and joy for all of you. Things don’t always happen in the time frame we expect. But when they seem to finally come together WOW!
    Ozzy & Callie send licks and arrooos too.

    Reply
  6. nordhuesn says:
    October 12, 2019 at 3:23 pm

    Mom’s eyes are leaking, but she said don’t worry she’s kinda happy and kinda sad. How can that be. We are either one or the other. You crazy hoomans are a bit strange.

    Reply
  7. retrodee says:
    October 12, 2019 at 3:25 pm

    Aww, this almost made me cry. So sweet! ❤

    Reply
  8. Kismet says:
    October 12, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    I got visited by Boomerang (cockatiel RIP 2008). He said I was doing a lousy job because I didn’t SQUAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAWK enough.

    Reply
  9. susan says:
    October 12, 2019 at 11:28 pm

    awe! so sweet.

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.