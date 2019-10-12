Thank you Winston

Pssst. Winston….
Me? Yes? Who’s there?
It’s me. Angel Stuart. Can we share a word or two?
Sure. I just got back from a big morning out. I’m pooped, but I can always bark with you.
Yes, you were having fun with the peeps. That’s what I want to bark with you about.
Did I do something wrong? Oh gee, I hope not.
No. You’re doing everything right my little friend.
Whew. I’m beginning to find my feet in this world, and I really don’t want to mess it up.
Just keep on loving the peeps. Even if it takes a while to get used to it. They’ve got your back. And they need you.
They need me?
Yes. They live for you.
Why did you leave Stuart? I really would like to meet you.
It was my time to go. It’s your time to be with the peeps. You’ve already met me sweet boy.
Where? When?
The day you went home with Them. The day you picked the grasses to plant in your new back yard. The day you met Sherlock. Last weekend when you helped decorate for Halloween. And this morning when you were having a big time.
I’m always with you. So are your two-legged peeps. Always.
Wow. Thank you Stuart.
No. Thank you little Winston.
Wow. This hit me like a ton of bricks and got the tears flowing. Hard. 😭 These guys are just the best and mean the world to us.
He’s come a long way in two years. Growing into such a warm soul. It’s nice that we’re together in this struggle- all of us who’ve lost a loving Scot. And any other kind of furiend. Or feathered or scaled friend. Thank you.
That was meant as a reply!
Peepstress error. This was written by me as a reply. Sorry!
Finley here: What’s going on? My peep is reading this and needed a few tissues. She usually smiles and laughs, you know, it being all about Scotties. I’m hanging close to her until she’s back to her old self. 😢
That was beautiful!! Brought tears to my eyes. I like to think my Scotties who crossed the rainbow bridge are still with us helping the new Scottie family member to fit in.
They are! They’re helping us every minute!
Such a lovely missive from Stuart. And yes, there are tears here also. ♥
Tears of warm memories.
Oh Peeptress….. like everyone else I’m full of tears, and joy for all of you. Things don’t always happen in the time frame we expect. But when they seem to finally come together WOW!
Ozzy & Callie send licks and arrooos too.
Ozzie and Callie are wise beyond everyone’s years!
Mom’s eyes are leaking, but she said don’t worry she’s kinda happy and kinda sad. How can that be. We are either one or the other. You crazy hoomans are a bit strange.
We get it. Kind of happy, kind of sad. Thanks for riding along with us.
Aww, this almost made me cry. So sweet! ❤
Thanks for popping by and leaving a note.
I got visited by Boomerang (cockatiel RIP 2008). He said I was doing a lousy job because I didn’t SQUAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAWK enough.
awe! so sweet.