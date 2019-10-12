Thank you Winston

Pssst. Winston….

Me? Yes? Who’s there?

It’s me. Angel Stuart. Can we share a word or two?

Sure. I just got back from a big morning out. I’m pooped, but I can always bark with you.

Yes, you were having fun with the peeps. That’s what I want to bark with you about.

Did I do something wrong? Oh gee, I hope not.

No. You’re doing everything right my little friend.

Whew. I’m beginning to find my feet in this world, and I really don’t want to mess it up.

Just keep on loving the peeps. Even if it takes a while to get used to it. They’ve got your back. And they need you.

They need me?

Yes. They live for you.

Why did you leave Stuart? I really would like to meet you.

It was my time to go. It’s your time to be with the peeps. You’ve already met me sweet boy.

Where? When?

The day you went home with Them. The day you picked the grasses to plant in your new back yard. The day you met Sherlock. Last weekend when you helped decorate for Halloween. And this morning when you were having a big time.

I’m always with you. So are your two-legged peeps. Always.

Wow. Thank you Stuart.

No. Thank you little Winston.