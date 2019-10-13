Silent Sunday

Posted on October 13, 2019 by

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
3 Responses to Silent Sunday

  1. nordhuesn says:
    October 13, 2019 at 1:11 pm

    Looks like you’re boxing with the boxwood!

  2. theguster says:
    October 13, 2019 at 2:59 pm

    Thank goodness that’s not a rose bush, Winston!

  3. World Of Animals, Inc. says:
    October 13, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    Winston, you are just too funny. You and the bush are having a fight or your trying to make your head scratch your head. Thanks for the wonderful share. Have a fantastic rest of your day.

