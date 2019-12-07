See ya Sherlock

Bye buddy. Thanks for visiting for a few days. See you next Sunday. My house is on the neighborhood holiday house tour so I’ll be with you all day.
We can get in all sorts of mischief.
And by the way, The Peepstress’s feet are mine. Not yours. Don’t go after them again.
About The Scottie Chronicles
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
You tell him, Winston! The peepstress’s feet are off limits! Sometimes we even have to put
a good friend in their place.
I love their little black butts!!! Lots of ado about nothing, right?
Winston, campaign for a Scottie sibling.
A little friendly sparring as we wave goodbye to each other?? Looks interesting..
Humphrey
Yeah, Sherlock, you should knows that the peepstresses feets belong to Winston! I don’t lets any other puppers snuffle my Ma’s feets eithers! BOL!
Can’t waits til next time ~ tells the peepstress to take more videos of you two!
Kisses,
Ruby ♥