See ya Sherlock

Bye buddy. Thanks for visiting for a few days. See you next Sunday. My house is on the neighborhood holiday house tour so I’ll be with you all day.

We can get in all sorts of mischief.

And by the way, The Peepstress’s feet are mine. Not yours. Don’t go after them again.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
5 Responses to See ya Sherlock

  1. theguster says:
    December 7, 2019 at 1:03 pm

    You tell him, Winston! The peepstress’s feet are off limits! Sometimes we even have to put
    a good friend in their place.

    Reply
  2. nordhuesn says:
    December 7, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    I love their little black butts!!! Lots of ado about nothing, right?

    Reply
  3. Kismet says:
    December 7, 2019 at 11:28 pm

    Winston, campaign for a Scottie sibling.

    Reply
  4. Humphrey says:
    December 8, 2019 at 3:26 pm

    A little friendly sparring as we wave goodbye to each other?? Looks interesting..
    Humphrey

    Reply
  5. rubytheairedale says:
    December 8, 2019 at 11:30 pm

    Yeah, Sherlock, you should knows that the peepstresses feets belong to Winston! I don’t lets any other puppers snuffle my Ma’s feets eithers! BOL!
    Can’t waits til next time ~ tells the peepstress to take more videos of you two!
    Kisses,
    Ruby ♥

    Reply

