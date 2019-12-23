Beach Time!

Posted on December 23, 2019 by

The Peepstress fixed my hop-along gait. There was a nasty beach spur stuck in my ankle fur. Ugh.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Beach Time!

  1. theguster says:
    December 23, 2019 at 12:15 pm

    Oh boy, that must have been painful! My other Scotties used to get acorns stuck in the
    pads of their feet on our walks. Finley is lucky because where we live now there don’t seem to be any acorns!
    .
    You look so nice sitting on the deck, is there another picture beneath that?
    It’s not showing, just a big, long black box where a picture would be.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    December 23, 2019 at 2:24 pm

    WINSTON, my bud! At the beach without me??? I wish you could see the two, count them 2, BIG dogs staying at my house for a few days. I am having a big time hanging off their ears! But, never as much fun as I have with you. Enjoy the beach! Miss you…..
    Arroorroooo
    Sherlock and friends

    Reply
  3. Kismet says:
    December 23, 2019 at 11:44 pm

    Your peeps always spend Christmas at the beach.

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.