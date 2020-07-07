Thought for the day

We just saw this tidbit over at health.com (hope they don’t mind me sharing, but I think it’s OK):
According to Sandra Baker, PhD, director of the Center for Human-Animal Interaction at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, hanging out with a dog after a stressful event greatly reduces your cortisol levels and possibly buffers the impact of the event.
You’re welcome!
I wouldn’t doubt it! After a stressful day(s) or a problem that troubles us, coming home to Finley’s wagging tail and ‘so glad to see you’ look in his eyes does it for me! Our pets are like a tranquilizer when we’re upset, they soothe our souls in the most beautiful way.
That they do.
Arooooo to all of the above = we are a humans’ best right paw!! (or left) – Humphrey
Yes indeed!
Yes Indeed! Our dogs are our lifeline for sure… Arrooooo!
What would we do without those eyes….
Absolutley!!!
Yep!
My Peeps are handling this pandemic very well. It is all because me and Kali get to hang around with them all day. Stress free!
Yeah, but I’M SQUAAAAAAAAWKED OUT
oh we bet hanging out with a dog has 87 benefits or much much more ;O)