Thought for the day

Posted on July 7, 2020 by

We just saw this tidbit over at health.com (hope they don’t mind me sharing, but I think it’s OK):

According to Sandra Baker, PhD, director of the Center for Human-Animal Interaction at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, hanging out with a dog after a stressful event greatly reduces your cortisol levels and possibly buffers the impact of the event.

You’re welcome!

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
11 Responses to Thought for the day

  1. theguster says:
    July 7, 2020 at 3:30 pm

    I wouldn’t doubt it! After a stressful day(s) or a problem that troubles us, coming home to Finley’s wagging tail and ‘so glad to see you’ look in his eyes does it for me! Our pets are like a tranquilizer when we’re upset, they soothe our souls in the most beautiful way.

    Reply
  2. Humphrey says:
    July 7, 2020 at 3:39 pm

    Arooooo to all of the above = we are a humans’ best right paw!! (or left) – Humphrey

    Reply
  3. rjkeyedup says:
    July 7, 2020 at 3:45 pm

    Yes Indeed! Our dogs are our lifeline for sure… Arrooooo!

    Reply
  4. nordhuesn says:
    July 7, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    Absolutley!!!

    Reply
  5. Kaci says:
    July 7, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    My Peeps are handling this pandemic very well. It is all because me and Kali get to hang around with them all day. Stress free!

    Reply
  6. easyweimaraner says:
    July 8, 2020 at 2:28 am

    oh we bet hanging out with a dog has 87 benefits or much much more ;O)

    Reply

