Friday’s Foto Fun

Posted on July 24, 2020 by

FFF sketch.jpg

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Image | This entry was posted in art, dog art, dogs, Scotties, Scottish Terriers, Terriers, The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Friday’s Foto Fun

  1. theguster says:
    July 24, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    Very interesting…I see a Scottie in the making…would that be you, Winston? And who is that child sitting there…are you being held for your portrait? This is a mystery right now, a tough one, too!

    Reply
  2. Kismet says:
    July 24, 2020 at 9:57 pm

    Use an Etch-s-Sketch-more challeniing.

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.