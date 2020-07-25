I’ll show you mine if you’ll show me yours

Brushing out days are getting harder and harder at my house. And today was the worst.
But, being the good boy that I am, I was rewarded with not one, but two Kongs stuffed with treats. See?
I wear a harness on walks, so I tend to get lots of matted hairs under my front leg pits. Is there such a thing as a leg pit? If not, there is now.
This is my brushing stuff (with a shout out to our friends in Portland who gave the peeps the Harrod’s bag to carry it all in):
Now, you show me yours.
Here are my Kong treats.
Not cheesy, but very tasty! And I love it when the peeps lose track of who gave me one when.
I was on the table today for more than an hour getting a matted mess out of my beard and one from my front leg pit.
How do you get your mats out?
You have a beautiful coat Winston !
This is Andy – – my hairs are so bristley they do not matt. So no worries for me. Ruby – she is another story. Mom keeps her cut very short. Schnauzers have that fine baby hair stuff and it matts just when you look at it. Mom also says when she has to do a side plank on a matt at the gym she dislikes that. I’m not sure what that means but I hope I don’t have to do it.
So that’s what the peeps mean by “it’s the pits”.
Kali and I are lucky bc we don’t get matts at all. We go to groomer’s house once every four months and she never has to brush out matts. But Kali hates to have her nails cut and head trimmed. I am a good girl, though.
Finley goes to the groomer for his ‘spa day’ every 5 or 6 weeks. I do a quick brush-out on him a few times during the week to keep the matts at a minimum and he looks presentable. He tolerates it because he knows when I’m done he gets to go for his walk!
You don’t get mats?? Lucky!