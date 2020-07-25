I’ll show you mine if you’ll show me yours

Brushing out days are getting harder and harder at my house. And today was the worst.

But, being the good boy that I am, I was rewarded with not one, but two Kongs stuffed with treats. See?

I wear a harness on walks, so I tend to get lots of matted hairs under my front leg pits. Is there such a thing as a leg pit? If not, there is now.

This is my brushing stuff (with a shout out to our friends in Portland who gave the peeps the Harrod’s bag to carry it all in):

Now, you show me yours.

Here are my Kong treats.

Not cheesy, but very tasty! And I love it when the peeps lose track of who gave me one when.

I was on the table today for more than an hour getting a matted mess out of my beard and one from my front leg pit.

How do you get your mats out?