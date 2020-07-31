An oldie, but perfect.
An oldie, but perfect.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
|Elizabeth Davis on Friday’s Foto Fun
|Kismet on Friday’s Foto Fun
|rubytheairedale on Friday’s Foto Fun
|Humphrey on Friday’s Foto Fun
|retrodee on Friday’s Foto Fun
|theguster on Friday’s Foto Fun
|nordhuesn on Watercolor Wednesday
|Humphrey on Watercolor Wednesday
|The Scottie Chronicl… on Watercolor Wednesday
|The Scottie Chronicl… on Watercolor Wednesday
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Now that is one cool dude!
So cute!
Love the hat!! Gotta try one (although not sure I can take something on the head?? We will see – H
That is pawfect! I gots to gets some shades like those!
Kisses,
Ruby ♥
I’ve seen that hat before.
I’m seeing some of Stuarts white chest hair❤️