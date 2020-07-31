Friday’s Foto Fun

Posted on July 31, 2020 by

An oldie, but perfect.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles and tagged , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Friday’s Foto Fun

  1. theguster says:
    July 31, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    Now that is one cool dude!

    Reply
  3. Humphrey says:
    July 31, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    Love the hat!! Gotta try one (although not sure I can take something on the head?? We will see – H

    Reply
  4. rubytheairedale says:
    July 31, 2020 at 11:20 pm

    That is pawfect! I gots to gets some shades like those!
    Kisses,
    Ruby ♥

    Reply
  5. Kismet says:
    August 1, 2020 at 10:42 am

    I’ve seen that hat before.

    Reply
  6. Elizabeth Davis says:
    August 1, 2020 at 9:45 pm

    I’m seeing some of Stuarts white chest hair❤️

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.