Winston’s Watercolor Wednesday

Posted on August 19, 2020

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
4 Responses to Winston’s Watercolor Wednesday

  1. theguster says:
    August 19, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    WOW! Winston, I think this is one of THE BEST Watercolor Wednesday’s we’ve ever seen of you!
    This would make a great calendar for any month of the year!

  2. WestScott says:
    August 19, 2020 at 8:37 pm

    That’s one handsome boy!!!

  3. Patty Linder says:
    August 19, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    The Peepstress is a talented watercolorist!

  4. Kismet says:
    August 19, 2020 at 8:51 pm

    Back to Where in the World? I think it is your back yard.

