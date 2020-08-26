Winston’s Watercolor Wednesday

An interesting pose. Not sure if it’s worthy. What do you think?
HAPPY NATIONAL DOG DAY!!!!!!!!
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Happy National Dog Day to all dogs every where! Let’s hope that rescue shelters had lots of loving people come in today to find a dog they can provide a good home for. Give your dogs an extra hug, a special treat to let them know how special they are to you.
“Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.” Roger Caras
happy dog day to you arrooooo!
just love your watercolors Peeptress!