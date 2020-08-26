Winston’s Watercolor Wednesday

An interesting pose. Not sure if it’s worthy. What do you think?

HAPPY NATIONAL DOG DAY!!!!!!!!

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
3 Responses to Winston’s Watercolor Wednesday

  1. theguster says:
    August 26, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    Happy National Dog Day to all dogs every where! Let’s hope that rescue shelters had lots of loving people come in today to find a dog they can provide a good home for. Give your dogs an extra hug, a special treat to let them know how special they are to you.

    “Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.” Roger Caras

  2. easyweimaraner says:
    August 27, 2020 at 2:47 am

    happy dog day to you arrooooo!

  3. rjkeyedup says:
    August 27, 2020 at 6:59 am

    just love your watercolors Peeptress!

