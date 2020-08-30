-
Latest Twitter Barks
- 📷 Silent Sunday tmblr.co/ZQh7nkYsqq_y4q…barked 1 day ago
- Silent Sunday scottiechronicles.com/2020/08/30/sil…barked 1 day ago
- 📷 Friday’s Foto Fun tmblr.co/ZQh7nkYs4quUam…barked 3 days ago
- Friday’s Foto Fun scottiechronicles.com/2020/08/28/fri…barked 3 days ago
- 📷 Winston’s Watercolor Wednesday An interesting pose. Not sure if it’s worthy. What do you think? HAPPY NATIONAL DO… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…barked 5 days ago
Blogroll
Digging for something?
Topics Barked Most About
- animals
- art
- Beach Blanket Bingo
- canine cancer
- Christmas
- death
- dog art
- dog behavior
- dog blogs
- dog diets
- dog gifts
- dog grooming
- dog health
- dog photography
- dog photos
- dog pictures
- dog rescue
- dogs
- dogs with blogs
- dog toys
- dog training
- food
- Foto Fun
- Friday's Foto Fun
- friendship
- funny dog photos
- funny dog pictures
- gardening
- gifts for dog lovers
- grief
- halloween
- hemangiosarcoma
- holidays
- humor
- life
- love
- mourning
- mourning the loss of a pet
- movies
- pets
- photography
- photos
- photos of dogs
- photos of Scotties
- postaday
- puppies
- Scottie art
- Scottie Chronicles
- Scottie dogs
- Scottie ears
- Scottie photos
- Scottie pictures
- Scottie puppies
- Scottie puppy pictures
- Scotties
- Scottish Terrier
- Scottish Terrier Month
- Scottish Terriers
- snow
- Stuart
- Stuart the Scottie
- Stuart the Scottish Terrier
- Terriers
- Thanksgiving
- The Scottie Chronicles
- Thundershirt
- travel
- traveling with a dog
- traveling with dogs
- watercolor
- watercolor art
- watercolors
- Watercolor Wednesday
- weather
- writing
Dig Around in Past Posts
Join the Conversation
Meet a Few Friends
Follow The Scottie Chronicles on TwitterMy Tweets
- Follow The Scottie Chronicles – Winston's World on WordPress.com
Silent Sunday
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.
I can’t figure out where you are, Winston. It looks kind of beachy with the sand…and it’s windy, and your fur is blowing, too. Did you go on a long walk and now you’re thirsty with your tongue hanging out? I’d call this Mystery Sunday instead, but I hope you had a good time.
ah the wind in your beard, the sun in your eyes, and hopefully no seagull to poop on you.. AArroooo
Red and Black, my peep’s school colors.