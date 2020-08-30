Silent Sunday

Posted on August 30, 2020 by

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
3 Responses to Silent Sunday

  1. theguster says:
    August 30, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    I can’t figure out where you are, Winston. It looks kind of beachy with the sand…and it’s windy, and your fur is blowing, too. Did you go on a long walk and now you’re thirsty with your tongue hanging out? I’d call this Mystery Sunday instead, but I hope you had a good time.

    Reply
  2. rjkeyedup says:
    August 31, 2020 at 8:40 am

    ah the wind in your beard, the sun in your eyes, and hopefully no seagull to poop on you.. AArroooo

    Reply
  3. Kismet says:
    August 31, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    Red and Black, my peep’s school colors.

    Reply

