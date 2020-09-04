Friday’s Foto Fun

Another oldie, but goodie. If YOU want to be featured in a future Friday’s Foto Fun, send your foto to: Winstonthescot@gmailDOTcom. We’ll have fun with it and post it here.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
5 Responses to Friday’s Foto Fun

  1. rjkeyedup says:
    September 4, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    Scotties are so much fun – whether in person or in this blog! Aarrooooo!

  2. theguster says:
    September 4, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    Looks like these two have decided it was time to get out of Dodge while the gettin’ was good!

  3. Kismet says:
    September 4, 2020 at 11:33 pm

    Do you accept avian submissions?

  4. fergusnguinness says:
    September 6, 2020 at 12:21 am

    These are my beautiful boys…Guinness and Fergus. Both have moved on to the RB. Thank you for posting them again, what a sweet surprise. Lesley Connor

