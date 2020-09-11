Can you believe it’s almost time for Halloweenie?
Can you believe it’s almost time for Halloweenie?
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
|Kaci on Friday’s Foto Fun
|theguster on Friday’s Foto Fun
|The Scottie Chronicl… on Friday’s Foto Fun
|The Scottie Chronicl… on Friday’s Foto Fun
|The Scottie Chronicl… on Friday’s Foto Fun
|The Scottie Chronicl… on Watercolor Wednesday
|The Scottie Chronicl… on Watercolor Wednesday
|The Scottie Chronicl… on Watercolor Wednesday
|rubytheairedale on Watercolor Wednesday
|theguster on Watercolor Wednesday
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
No, but it does present several problems when you think about it.
Does it mean that children will have to wear a mask over their Halloween mask? How will they ‘social distance’ when walking with a group of friends going house to house?
Unfortunately, I think this Halloween will be a lot different because of Covid 19.
Oh, does this bring back so many memories of me and Kyla and Stuart…… My angels, but I don’t really want to join them quite yet. I am only 7 and hope to live a long life with my partner, Kali. We live in the country and don’t have many if any some years of Tricksters. So, this year for us will probably be the same although Kali really likes to met the little kiddies that I am afraid of. We just hope everyone will be safe.
Thanks for posting my very favorite picture.