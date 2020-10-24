Side Eye Saturday

Posted on October 24, 2020 by
Semi Side Eye Searching for my Saturday Snack. See what happened on my Instagram feed #winstonscot1747.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Side Eye Saturday

  1. theguster says:
    October 24, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    I bet a pair of Foster Grants would be a big help right now!

    Reply
  2. Kismet says:
    October 25, 2020 at 1:10 am

    I don’t Instagram or Farcebook.

    Reply
  3. Humphrey says:
    October 25, 2020 at 10:23 am

    Sorry W – we don;t do Instagram – but hopefully you found something good! – H

    Reply
  4. rjkeyedup says:
    October 25, 2020 at 10:51 pm

    We don’t do instagram either… but want to hear more about this adventure!

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.