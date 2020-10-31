Batman

Batman here. Wishing you and yours a frightful Howloweenie. Boo.
And a frightfully delicious Saturday Snack. Like my bacon, egg and cheese sammich.
I’ve got my eye on you. Stay safe and well furiends.

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
8 Responses to Batman

  1. easyweimaraner says:
    October 31, 2020 at 11:40 am

    happy howloween dear batman!!!

  2. Sherlock and Banks says:
    October 31, 2020 at 12:47 pm

    Boo!
    Arrooo and woof
    Sherlock & Banks

  3. theguster says:
    October 31, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    A Batman quote: “Batman believes anything is possible.”
    Finley says: “Even sitting in a doggie seat wearing bat wings.”

  4. retrodee says:
    October 31, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    Cutest Batman ever!

  5. Special Agent Floyd says:
    October 31, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    That sandwich sounds like a rear treat!

  6. Kismet says:
    November 1, 2020 at 12:27 am

    Robin here. (That’s my costume).

