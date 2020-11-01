Silent Sunday

Posted on November 1, 2020 by

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles and tagged , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Silent Sunday

  1. theguster says:
    November 1, 2020 at 1:36 pm

    What are looking at, Winston? It must be very interesting…it’s gotten your full attention! Hmmmm, could it be some trick-or-treaters you saw yesterday, I see your Bat wings are still on.

    Reply
  2. Sharon Nowfel says:
    November 1, 2020 at 1:39 pm

    Wowser what a fabulous beard you have Winston!

    Reply
  3. Kismet says:
    November 1, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    It almost looks like you just got a bath. Don’t make the car interior wet.

    Reply
  4. rubytheairedale says:
    November 1, 2020 at 11:32 pm

    Oh, your furs look so soft Winston! I bets you got lots of pets from the shrunken peeps!
    Kisses,
    Ruby ♥

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.