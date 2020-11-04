From memories of our first day together. Just over three years ago.
-
Latest Twitter Barks
- Winston’s Watercolor Wednesday scottiechronicles.com/2020/11/04/win…barked 6 hours ago
- Silent Sunday scottiechronicles.com/2020/11/01/sil…barked 3 days ago
- Batman scottiechronicles.com/2020/10/31/bat…barked 4 days ago
- Friday’s Foto Fun – be afraid… scottiechronicles.com/2020/10/30/fri…barked 5 days ago
- Throw Back Thursday scottiechronicles.com/2020/10/29/thr…barked 6 days ago
Blogroll
Digging for something?
Topics Barked Most About
- animals
- art
- Beach Blanket Bingo
- canine cancer
- Christmas
- death
- dog art
- dog behavior
- dog blogs
- dog diets
- dog gifts
- dog grooming
- dog health
- dog photography
- dog photos
- dog pictures
- dog rescue
- dogs
- dogs with blogs
- dog toys
- dog training
- food
- Foto Fun
- Friday's Foto Fun
- friendship
- funny dog photos
- funny dog pictures
- gardening
- gifts for dog lovers
- grief
- halloween
- hemangiosarcoma
- holidays
- humor
- life
- love
- mourning
- mourning the loss of a pet
- movies
- pets
- photography
- photos
- photos of dogs
- photos of Scotties
- postaday
- puppies
- Scottie art
- Scottie Chronicles
- Scottie dogs
- Scottie ears
- Scottie photos
- Scottie pictures
- Scottie puppies
- Scottie puppy pictures
- Scotties
- Scottish Terrier
- Scottish Terrier Month
- Scottish Terriers
- snow
- Stuart
- Stuart the Scottie
- Stuart the Scottish Terrier
- Terriers
- Thanksgiving
- The Scottie Chronicles
- Thundershirt
- travel
- traveling with a dog
- traveling with dogs
- watercolor
- watercolor art
- watercolors
- Watercolor Wednesday
- weather
- writing
Dig Around in Past Posts
Join the Conversation
theguster on Winston’s Watercolor Wed… rubytheairedale on Silent Sunday Kismet on Silent Sunday Sharon Nowfel on Silent Sunday theguster on Silent Sunday Kismet on Batman Kismet on Friday’s Foto Fun… Special Agent Floyd on Batman Special Agent Floyd on Friday’s Foto Fun… Special Agent Floyd on Throw Back Thursday
Meet a Few Friends
Follow The Scottie Chronicles on TwitterMy Tweets
- Follow The Scottie Chronicles – Winston's World on WordPress.com
My, how time flies. We hoped that another Scottie would find his way to your peeps to help them heal their broken hearts and YOU were it! The adjustment for you three has passed, and we know that even Stuart is pleased for all of you, too.