Throwback Thursday

We’ve enjoyed this little photo for a while, but only yesterday did we realize it’s Winston on the trip home with us. The day we met him three years ago. Time flies.
Join the Conversation
oh my that’s you? this photos have something special… they are those where we think it was yesterday …
Could you ever imagine, Winston, that you were on your way with your new peeps to a new home where you would begin an exciting new life filled with new friends, new experiences and lots of love? This is a special picture, indeed!
Amazing how he can drive with NO training.
Fabulous picture! ❤️🐾🐾❤️