Throwback Thursday

Posted on November 5, 2020 by

We’ve enjoyed this little photo for a while, but only yesterday did we realize it’s Winston on the trip home with us. The day we met him three years ago. Time flies.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Image | This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Throwback Thursday

  1. easyweimaraner says:
    November 5, 2020 at 9:09 am

    oh my that’s you? this photos have something special… they are those where we think it was yesterday …

    Reply
  2. theguster says:
    November 5, 2020 at 1:33 pm

    Could you ever imagine, Winston, that you were on your way with your new peeps to a new home where you would begin an exciting new life filled with new friends, new experiences and lots of love? This is a special picture, indeed!

    Reply
  3. Kismet says:
    November 5, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    Amazing how he can drive with NO training.

    Reply
  4. WestScott says:
    November 5, 2020 at 11:55 pm

    Fabulous picture! ❤️🐾🐾❤️

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.