Silent Sunday

Can’t be silent with neighbors like these!
Even on a Sunday!

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
2 Responses to Silent Sunday

  1. Humphrey says:
    November 15, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    Those geese can be dangerous to us Scots – beware!!

    Reply
  2. rubytheairedale says:
    November 15, 2020 at 11:55 pm

    OMD, how pawsome Winston! You made some feathered furiends!
    You are one lucky puppers!
    Did you gets to lick them? did they taste like chicken?? asking for a furiend…..
    Kisses,
    Ruby ♥

    Reply

