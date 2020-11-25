Y’all, our dogtor says I need to brush my teeth. Yuk. The Peepstress bought these pads to wipe over my back teeth and I’m scared. There was blood on the pad. She freaked out. But I thought maybe I bit something and poked my gum. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.
-
Latest Twitter Barks
- Be Thankful scottiechronicles.com/2020/11/26/be-…barked 2 hours ago
- Watercolor Wednesday scottiechronicles.com/2020/11/25/wat…barked 1 day ago
- Friday’s Foto Fun scottiechronicles.com/2020/11/20/fri…barked 5 days ago
- Watercolor Wednesday scottiechronicles.com/2020/11/18/wat…barked 1 week ago
- Silent Sunday scottiechronicles.com/2020/11/15/sil…barked 1 week ago
Blogroll
Digging for something?
Topics Barked Most About
- animals
- art
- Beach Blanket Bingo
- canine cancer
- Christmas
- death
- dog art
- dog behavior
- dog blogs
- dog diets
- dog gifts
- dog grooming
- dog health
- dog photography
- dog photos
- dog pictures
- dog rescue
- dogs
- dogs with blogs
- dog toys
- dog training
- food
- Foto Fun
- Friday's Foto Fun
- friendship
- funny dog photos
- funny dog pictures
- gardening
- gifts for dog lovers
- grief
- halloween
- hemangiosarcoma
- holidays
- humor
- life
- love
- mourning
- mourning the loss of a pet
- movies
- pets
- photography
- photos
- photos of dogs
- photos of Scotties
- postaday
- puppies
- Scottie art
- Scottie Chronicles
- Scottie dogs
- Scottie ears
- Scottie photos
- Scottie pictures
- Scottie puppies
- Scottie puppy pictures
- Scotties
- Scottish Terrier
- Scottish Terrier Month
- Scottish Terriers
- snow
- Stuart
- Stuart the Scottie
- Stuart the Scottish Terrier
- Terriers
- Thanksgiving
- The Scottie Chronicles
- Thundershirt
- travel
- traveling with a dog
- traveling with dogs
- watercolor
- watercolor art
- watercolors
- Watercolor Wednesday
- weather
- writing
Dig Around in Past Posts
Join the Conversation
theguster on Be Thankful speedyrabbit on Be Thankful easyweimaraner on Be Thankful Kismet on Watercolor Wednesday nordhuesn on Watercolor Wednesday nordhuesn on Watercolor Wednesday Anonymous on Watercolor Wednesday Anonymous on Watercolor Wednesday Callie, Mandy, Yadi… on Watercolor Wednesday The Scottie Chronicl… on Watercolor Wednesday
Meet a Few Friends
Follow The Scottie Chronicles on TwitterMy Tweets
- Follow The Scottie Chronicles – Winston's World on WordPress.com
we hope it happened that way and there is nothing to worry… we dislike that teeth brushing stuff too, butt the toothpaste is great it has a bisquit taste
I’d like your toothpaste! Mine is minty. Ugh.
The toothpaste isn’t bad, it’s the toothbrush I don’t like! My mom uses her finger…when she remembers to do it. I like it when she forgets, but she gets angry at herself when she does. LOL!
Maybe a finger would be better than pad thingey.
We hate the toothbrush too. The vet said at least put the toohpaste in our mouths and let it foam.
That did nothing. We are trying Plaque Off. Mom adds it to our food and we don’t notice it all. We haven’t been on it long enough yet to know if it works for us like some friends say it does for their Scotties.
I also use this stuff called Plaque Zapper. A powder dissolved in my water bowl. My Dogtor said it’s ok but is still worried about my back choppers. Yowsa. I don’t think I’m gonna like this brushy stuff.
Gee whiz! I’m not anonymous on my own blog!!!!
Scottie mouths are not easy to keep clean because they do not open very wide. Even trying to brush Mom can’t get her finger in the back. But now Ruby….that’s another story. Her mouth opens like a suitcase and so easy to clean. Those miniature schnauzers have flexible mouths. I (Andy) have to get my teeth cleaned by the vet every year cuz they get bad. Good luck to you!
PS-Ruby agrees you are very handsome watching squirrels.
Hoe are you going to brush you teefers when you can’t hold a brush. NOT YOUR FAULT.