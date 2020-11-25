Watercolor Wednesday

How handsome am I? When I’m looking at squirrels in trees, I think I’m pretty handsome. The peepstress does too, so she created this art of me.

Y’all, our dogtor says I need to brush my teeth. Yuk. The Peepstress bought these pads to wipe over my back teeth and I’m scared. There was blood on the pad. She freaked out. But I thought maybe I bit something and poked my gum. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.