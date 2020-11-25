Watercolor Wednesday

Posted on November 25, 2020 by
How handsome am I? When I’m looking at squirrels in trees, I think I’m pretty handsome. The peepstress does too, so she created this art of me.

Y’all, our dogtor says I need to brush my teeth. Yuk. The Peepstress bought these pads to wipe over my back teeth and I’m scared. There was blood on the pad. She freaked out. But I thought maybe I bit something and poked my gum. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
10 Responses to Watercolor Wednesday

  1. easyweimaraner says:
    November 25, 2020 at 10:45 am

    we hope it happened that way and there is nothing to worry… we dislike that teeth brushing stuff too, butt the toothpaste is great it has a bisquit taste

  2. theguster says:
    November 25, 2020 at 11:20 am

    The toothpaste isn’t bad, it’s the toothbrush I don’t like! My mom uses her finger…when she remembers to do it. I like it when she forgets, but she gets angry at herself when she does. LOL!

  3. Callie, Mandy, Yadi and Roxanne says:
    November 25, 2020 at 12:12 pm

    We hate the toothbrush too. The vet said at least put the toohpaste in our mouths and let it foam.
    That did nothing. We are trying Plaque Off. Mom adds it to our food and we don’t notice it all. We haven’t been on it long enough yet to know if it works for us like some friends say it does for their Scotties.

    • Anonymous says:
      November 25, 2020 at 3:31 pm

      I also use this stuff called Plaque Zapper. A powder dissolved in my water bowl. My Dogtor said it’s ok but is still worried about my back choppers. Yowsa. I don’t think I’m gonna like this brushy stuff.

  4. nordhuesn says:
    November 25, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    Scottie mouths are not easy to keep clean because they do not open very wide. Even trying to brush Mom can’t get her finger in the back. But now Ruby….that’s another story. Her mouth opens like a suitcase and so easy to clean. Those miniature schnauzers have flexible mouths. I (Andy) have to get my teeth cleaned by the vet every year cuz they get bad. Good luck to you!

  5. Kismet says:
    November 25, 2020 at 8:44 pm

    Hoe are you going to brush you teefers when you can’t hold a brush. NOT YOUR FAULT.

