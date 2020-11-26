-
Be Thankful
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles and tagged Thanksgiving. Bookmark the permalink.
we are thankful for all that too… and we wish you a good thanksgiving day..
Have a fabulous Thanksgiving ,xx Speedy
We are also thankful for the things you mentioned, but I’m really grateful that my peep chose me instead of one of my brothers or sisters from the litter. She takes such good care of me and loves me beyond measure. I wish all all the homeless dogs and cats would find loving homes like all of us here have. I am sad for them.
Happy Thanksgiving, Winston, and to your peeps and your loyal fans.