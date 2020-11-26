Be Thankful

As I snooze on my little quilt, I think about all the things I’m thankful for. So, I thought I’d say thank you to y’all. Thanks for being my friends. Thanks for stopping by and visiting me here at the Scottie Chronicles – Winston’s World. Thanks for caring about animals. Thanks for caring about the world. Thanks for wearing your mask. Well, just thanks for everything. Oh, and thank you peeps, for taking me home with you those three years ago.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
3 Responses to Be Thankful

  1. easyweimaraner says:
    November 26, 2020 at 10:44 am

    we are thankful for all that too… and we wish you a good thanksgiving day..

  2. speedyrabbit says:
    November 26, 2020 at 11:15 am

    Have a fabulous Thanksgiving ,xx Speedy

  3. theguster says:
    November 26, 2020 at 11:25 am

    We are also thankful for the things you mentioned, but I’m really grateful that my peep chose me instead of one of my brothers or sisters from the litter. She takes such good care of me and loves me beyond measure. I wish all all the homeless dogs and cats would find loving homes like all of us here have. I am sad for them.

    Happy Thanksgiving, Winston, and to your peeps and your loyal fans.

