A day late and a throwback Thursday

Posted on December 10, 2020 by

Oh me. I missed Watercolor Wednesday yesterday, so here’s one for you today.

The Peepstress loves my eyes, which you can hardly see sometimes. So, she created this one.

Because it’s Thursday, here’s a throwback for you.

Hard to believe only two years ago next month I was enjoying the snow at our old house.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
3 Responses to A day late and a throwback Thursday

  1. easyweimaraner says:
    December 10, 2020 at 10:45 am

    it’s hard to imagine how that time flies away…… but this year sure can fly far away ;O)

  2. theguster says:
    December 10, 2020 at 11:12 am

    Better late than never! We miss our days without you, Winston, glad you showed up.

    What are you looking at beyond the fence?

  3. Kismet says:
    December 10, 2020 at 11:39 pm

    Don’t tell us that you’re a dollar short also.

