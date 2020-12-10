A day late and a throwback Thursday

Oh me. I missed Watercolor Wednesday yesterday, so here’s one for you today.
Because it’s Thursday, here’s a throwback for you.
Oh me. I missed Watercolor Wednesday yesterday, so here’s one for you today.
Because it’s Thursday, here’s a throwback for you.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
|Roxanne, Callie, Man… on Friday’s Foto Fun
|Kismet on A day late and a throwback…
|theguster on A day late and a throwback…
|easyweimaraner on A day late and a throwback…
|nordhuesn on Silent Sunday
|Kismet on Silent Sunday
|Humphrey on Silent Sunday
|Special Agent Floyd on Be Thankful
|The Scottie Chronicl… on Watercolor Wednesday
|The Scottie Chronicl… on Be Thankful
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
it’s hard to imagine how that time flies away…… but this year sure can fly far away ;O)
Better late than never! We miss our days without you, Winston, glad you showed up.
What are you looking at beyond the fence?
Don’t tell us that you’re a dollar short also.