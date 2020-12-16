Winston’s Watercolor Wednesday

A howliday bandana.
A howliday bandana for you. Enjoy!

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
5 Responses to Winston’s Watercolor Wednesday

  1. theguster says:
    December 16, 2020 at 12:09 pm

    I must say, Winston, that watercolor becomes you and that snazzy plaid bandanna!

  2. Ranger says:
    December 16, 2020 at 12:23 pm

    High Paws! Dat is Pawsome.
    Wags,
    Ranger

  3. rjkeyedup says:
    December 16, 2020 at 1:05 pm

    What a handsome young man! Aarrroooo!

  4. Kismet says:
    December 16, 2020 at 8:56 pm

    It’s not watercolor, it is ice coloe Wednesday.

  5. rubytheairedale says:
    December 16, 2020 at 11:39 pm

    Very cool dude!
    Kisses,
    Ruby ♥

