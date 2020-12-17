Christmas came early

We’re not a very religious household, preferring to live by the Golden Rule, respecting our neighbor and relishing in the beauty of nature. Over the years at our house, typical Christmas traditions and beliefs have been replaced with thoughts of gratitude and introspection. We don’t even exchange gifts anymore.
But little Winston, the loner who no longer plays with his toys or even us anymore, who prefers to stay a safe distance away with us in his sight, gave me the greatest gift of all this morning.
He sat in my lap. For about 20 minutes he let me stroke his beautiful coat and gently scratch his ears. He turned to lick my nose between licking his toes and looked at me with those brown eyes.
For those who may turn their noses up at letting a dog lick you in the face between toe cleaning, rest assured it’s a gift. Better than anything you can imagine and one that I thought I’d never receive again.
That Winston. A Santa like no other. Thank you my dear boy.
I know how elated you feel. My Molly is much the same way. Only since turning 4 has she been getting slightly (every so slightly) more affectionate with me. My previous Scottie was constantly at my side – needed to be touching me at the least. Not so with precious Molly. She turned 4 in July and I am now finding her laying at my feet while I am working and on the rare (but ever so slightly more frequent) occasion, she wil actually come lay across my lap while watching tv in the evenings. These Scotties, eh! Best breed in the world but not for the faint of heart. 🙂 Merry Christmas!
Thank you for sharing the similarities. Interesting isn’t it? That some can be stuck to you like glue and others don’t want to be bothered. Winston is 3. Maybe with aging comes more tolerance of the two-legged ones.
Sealed with a lick ’cause a kiss wouldn’t stick.
That’s funny. Really nice!
Every dog is different just as every person is. Some are reserved and some are outright affectionate. I prefer to believe that perhaps for reasons we don’t know, we have what we have
for a reason; Just as Stuart was meant to join your family, so was Winston. You waited so long to find another Scottie and you did. I also understand, and agree, that his lick on your face is truly a gift, Treasure that gift and that moment, there are more to come, in time, in his time.
Thank you for sharing this beautiful moment with us. Your heart is full now, and we are
so happy for you.
We are so grateful. Thank you, as always for your words of wisdom and caring. Happy Holidays to you and yours!
I fully agree that that’s a great gift Winston gave you, especially since he has lost interest in toys and playing, and that he prefers to keep a distance. Some are like that, and Winston obviously prefers to be his own, independent little man. I also agree that licking/kissing is a wonderful gift!
One of our Scotties likes being with us, but will only allow us to cuddle him for a limited period of time before he needs to go and do more important things – like looking out the window – so we try to get as much affection as we can from him when he feels like doling it out. However, our other Scottie is a major love sponge – he would cuddle with us 23.5/7 (I needed to reduce the time each day for eating) if we had that much time to cuddle with him. We really like it when he snuggles up with us in bed.
Happy Holidays, and a safe, healthy and happy New Year to all!!!
P.S. Maybe using bacon fat as a facial moisturizer would result in more kisses, 😁
“A major love sponge” – THAT’S a keeper of a phrase if I’ve ever heard one. LOL…
Off to the bacon fat factory. A great idea! Here’s wishing you and yours a restful holiday full of love sponges and kisses! ArOOOO!
Oh Peeptress how wonderful! Sometimes we just can’t figure them out, and then a gift like that happens. Have a Blessed Christmas together… Aarrroooo!
There really is no figuring out these Scotties is there? Sending you and yours love, hugs and Scottie kisses!
Our Andy is pretty aloof. He does take a shine to my SIL. When she visits from Calif, he sits next to her and wont leave her side. I sorely miss the affection I got from Duffy (RIP 2018). He was my sous chef and cuddler. Ruby the min schnauzer has kindly taken his place, so I do get my kisses and licks. Winston was just showing his ability to make you happy but on his terms.
Have a very merry and joyful holiday!
“Aloof” is the word. It took BoBo five years to let us pet him. Stuart was a love bug. Winston is a gentle soul who marches to his own drum. Thankfully, he lets us sing along and keep the beat. Hope you have a lovely, restful, and calm holiday season!
What a nice Christmas gift. My Scottie girl has become affectionate. It could be because she’s cold but I’ll take it. Winston – it’s always good to let your peeps know you love them.
Maybe it’s not because she’s cold. Maybe she’s warming up to the idea! Here’s to more affection – for everyone – in 2021!
I too love dog kisses. Scotties are not very free with their affection so when you get it you are very happy. Merry Christmas from Donna, Skye and Heather.
Kali and Kaci are lickers and we love it.
I am blessed and sometimes irritated by a Scottie that can spend the whole day licking my legs and arms. Shelby is a almost 10 year resident rescue and that is her favorite thing to do.