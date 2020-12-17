Christmas came early

We’re not a very religious household, preferring to live by the Golden Rule, respecting our neighbor and relishing in the beauty of nature. Over the years at our house, typical Christmas traditions and beliefs have been replaced with thoughts of gratitude and introspection. We don’t even exchange gifts anymore.

But little Winston, the loner who no longer plays with his toys or even us anymore, who prefers to stay a safe distance away with us in his sight, gave me the greatest gift of all this morning.

He sat in my lap. For about 20 minutes he let me stroke his beautiful coat and gently scratch his ears. He turned to lick my nose between licking his toes and looked at me with those brown eyes.

For those who may turn their noses up at letting a dog lick you in the face between toe cleaning, rest assured it’s a gift. Better than anything you can imagine and one that I thought I’d never receive again.

That Winston. A Santa like no other. Thank you my dear boy.