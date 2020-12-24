Yappy Howlidays Everyone

Posted on December 24, 2020 by

Be safe. Be well. Be happy. Be kind. Be Scottie Strong. Your pal, Winston.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
12 Responses to Yappy Howlidays Everyone

  1. WestScott says:
    December 24, 2020 at 12:23 pm

    I second Winston’s message, and also say “Happy Howlidays Everyone!”

    Reply
  2. easyweimaraner says:
    December 24, 2020 at 12:41 pm

    happy howlidays to youuuu…aroooooooo

    Reply
  3. theguster says:
    December 24, 2020 at 12:41 pm

    May your Howlidays be merry and bright with joy that feels just right!

    Reply
  4. nordhuesn says:
    December 24, 2020 at 1:06 pm

    Back at you – lucky dog! Are you in a warm place? It’s only 10 degrees here.

    Reply
  5. Banks and Sherlock says:
    December 24, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    Howlidays are the very best! We miss you Winston and peeps! Merry, merry!
    xoxoxo
    Sherlock, Banks and etc…

    Reply
  6. Humphrey says:
    December 24, 2020 at 3:00 pm

    We too wish you a howling – aroooing? Howliday – may your and yours have a wonderful Christmas!
    Humphrey & Sandy B

    Reply

