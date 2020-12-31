-
Happy New Year!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles and tagged dogs, humor, pets, Scottie pictures, Scotties, Scottish Terriers. Bookmark the permalink.
This is one year that I don’t think ANYBODY is sorry to see it go! We’ve been on lock down, wearing masks, practicing social distancing and trying to stay safe and well and it wasn’t any fun! Let’s hope 2021 is a big improvement from this year.
We wish you a Happy, Healthy New Year, Winston, and to your peeps and all your furry friends who stop by whenever they can to share a little news and visit with you! 🎆🎇😜🌟
Not all his friends are furry.
You’re right, Kismet, and I apologize; it was my mistake. You are one of his best friends and we furry ones love your sense of humor.
Gott nytt år, greetings from Sweden 🙂
happy new year to youuu… aroooo!
HAPPY NEW YEAR!