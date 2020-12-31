Happy New Year!

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
6 Responses to Happy New Year!

  1. theguster says:
    December 31, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    This is one year that I don’t think ANYBODY is sorry to see it go! We’ve been on lock down, wearing masks, practicing social distancing and trying to stay safe and well and it wasn’t any fun! Let’s hope 2021 is a big improvement from this year.

    We wish you a Happy, Healthy New Year, Winston, and to your peeps and all your furry friends who stop by whenever they can to share a little news and visit with you! 🎆🎇😜🌟

    Reply
  2. Jesper, The Biveros Effect says:
    December 31, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    Gott nytt år, greetings from Sweden 🙂

    Reply
  3. easyweimaraner says:
    January 1, 2021 at 2:18 am

    happy new year to youuu… aroooo!

    Reply

