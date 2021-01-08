Friday’s Foto Fun

Posted on January 8, 2021 by

I think this headline is better than what we’re reading around the world today. Especially here in the U.S. Don’t you?

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
4 Responses to Friday’s Foto Fun

  1. theguster says:
    January 8, 2021 at 2:08 pm

    HOORAY, Winston! We always knew you were top dog but now everybody knows it too!

    Reply
  2. rjkeyedup says:
    January 8, 2021 at 2:15 pm

    Wonderful news!!! We Peeps are so glad to have Scotties in our life to calm the storm of the outside world news… Aarroooo!

    Reply
  3. Kismet says:
    January 8, 2021 at 11:00 pm

    Can I be vice-bird?

    Reply
  4. nordhuesn says:
    January 9, 2021 at 10:01 am

    YES!! Mom stopped listening to all the craziness 6 months ago. She says me and Ruby are all the news she needs.We are sure to keep her amused each day.

    Reply

