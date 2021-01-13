Watercolor Wednesday Winston

Posted on January 13, 2021 by The Scottie Chronicles
This is also a “Way Back Wednesday” – from November almost 3 years ago. Enjoy!

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
4 Responses to Watercolor Wednesday Winston

  1. theguster says:
    January 13, 2021 at 4:40 pm

    Hey, Winston, why weren’t you looking out the window or did someone call out your name and you turned around?

    Do you remember this day? You were just a pup back then.

  2. nordhuesn says:
    January 13, 2021 at 5:38 pm

    I thought you looked younger – then read the caption. Was and still is quite handsome.

  3. Kismet says:
    January 13, 2021 at 7:56 pm

    It appears that you;re in a car. Kali used to be a pain in the car, She would insist on being on the floor on the driver’s side. That wouldn’t work when you have a standard shift. She’s tied down now and enjoying the scenery.

  4. rubytheairedale says:
    January 13, 2021 at 11:54 pm

    Oh, that is a cool effect! pawfect picture for that!
    Kisses,
    Ruby ♥

