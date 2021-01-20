Welcome Major and Champ!

Remember this photo of Stuart? Celebrating Veteran’s Day years ago?

I thought it appropriate to use as we welcome Major to the White House today. The country’s first shelter dog in the coveted role as one of two First Dogs.

Hope you enjoy today as much as we are. Time for some fresh air, unification and respect in the United States. And dogs. (I’ve always wondered about people who don’t love dogs.)

The people have spoken. ArrOOOOOOO!!! ArrOOOOOO!

And now, for our usual Watercolor Wednesday…..a wonderful rendition of Stuart.