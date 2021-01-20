Welcome Major and Champ!

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Canada says yay for dogs in the White House!! Your neighbors to the north are cheering for our American friends! Praying for a safe and joyous inaugeration this morning.
Yippee! Dogs back in the House! It was safe and beautiful. Thank you for popping by!
I wonder about those who don’t love animals.
I do too. Though, allergies I can understand.
Today’s post to welcome the two new First Dogs to The White House started off so sweet, I must say. Then things took a turn. Using the Scottie Chronicles as a platform to share your political opinions, which are nothing more than political opinions was, in my opinion, uncalled for. I understand that you have every right to do this, but as a long time subscriber and someone who posts comments here, I am disappointed that you decided that all your readers had to know how you felt today. Perhaps some of us don’t agree and I, for one, do not.
I do want to thank you for all the many enjoyable posts, stories and happenings over the years here that allowed us to share your love, grief and pain after losing Stuart, and the healing upon finding Winston. However, this will be my last visit to The Scottie Chronicles – Winston’s World.
We are heartbroken to see you go. And we’ll miss your kindness, caring and pawsitive vibes. Kindness and caring is what we need more of today. This world is hard and can be very cruel. No cruelness was meant by today’s post at all. Thank you for your comment and know that you are always welcome here. We’ll miss you, your friendship and your support.
How are we ever going to heal as a nation and move forward in love and unity if a post about a new dog in the White House has driven you away??? So sad for you and us…
A dog in the White House is a wonderful thing!!! So sad that some took this posting the wrong way…
Although he’s not a Scottie, he is a RESCUE!! Looking forward to photos of the fun he will have on the Great Lawn. Aarrooooo…
Thank you for your comment. It means a lot. This hit us hard yesterday. Very sad.
Onward….We can’t wait to see those two new First Dogs!