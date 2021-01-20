Welcome Major and Champ!

Posted on January 20, 2021 by The Scottie Chronicles
What a great day! Dogs are coming to the White House!

Remember this photo of Stuart? Celebrating Veteran’s Day years ago?

I thought it appropriate to use as we welcome Major to the White House today. The country’s first shelter dog in the coveted role as one of two First Dogs.

Hope you enjoy today as much as we are. Time for some fresh air, unification and respect in the United States. And dogs. (I’ve always wondered about people who don’t love dogs.)

The people have spoken. ArrOOOOOOO!!! ArrOOOOOO!

And now, for our usual Watercolor Wednesday…..a wonderful rendition of Stuart.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
9 Responses to Welcome Major and Champ!

  1. varaderocan says:
    January 20, 2021 at 10:26 am

    Canada says yay for dogs in the White House!! Your neighbors to the north are cheering for our American friends! Praying for a safe and joyous inaugeration this morning.

    Reply
  2. Kismet says:
    January 20, 2021 at 12:41 pm

    I wonder about those who don’t love animals.

    Reply
  3. theguster says:
    January 20, 2021 at 1:03 pm

    Today’s post to welcome the two new First Dogs to The White House started off so sweet, I must say. Then things took a turn. Using the Scottie Chronicles as a platform to share your political opinions, which are nothing more than political opinions was, in my opinion, uncalled for. I understand that you have every right to do this, but as a long time subscriber and someone who posts comments here, I am disappointed that you decided that all your readers had to know how you felt today. Perhaps some of us don’t agree and I, for one, do not.

    I do want to thank you for all the many enjoyable posts, stories and happenings over the years here that allowed us to share your love, grief and pain after losing Stuart, and the healing upon finding Winston. However, this will be my last visit to The Scottie Chronicles – Winston’s World.

    Reply
    • The Scottie Chronicles says:
      January 20, 2021 at 2:24 pm

      We are heartbroken to see you go. And we’ll miss your kindness, caring and pawsitive vibes. Kindness and caring is what we need more of today. This world is hard and can be very cruel. No cruelness was meant by today’s post at all. Thank you for your comment and know that you are always welcome here. We’ll miss you, your friendship and your support.

      Reply
    • rjkeyedup says:
      January 21, 2021 at 7:25 am

      How are we ever going to heal as a nation and move forward in love and unity if a post about a new dog in the White House has driven you away??? So sad for you and us…

      Reply
  4. rjkeyedup says:
    January 21, 2021 at 7:24 am

    A dog in the White House is a wonderful thing!!! So sad that some took this posting the wrong way…
    Although he’s not a Scottie, he is a RESCUE!! Looking forward to photos of the fun he will have on the Great Lawn. Aarrooooo…

    Reply

