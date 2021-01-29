Friday’s Foto Fun Jan. 29

Posted on January 29, 2021 by The Scottie Chronicles

I don’t know about you, but I think we could all use a bit of fun today. So here goes:

Friday's Foto Fun image
Sorry, but I don’t have any fingerprints.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
4 Responses to Friday’s Foto Fun Jan. 29

  1. nordhuesn says:
    January 29, 2021 at 4:26 pm

    Body type……..perfect!

    Reply
  2. maxwellthedog says:
    January 29, 2021 at 4:39 pm

    “Mack truck?” In the words of Greta Thunberg, “How DARE you?”

    Reply
  3. WestScott says:
    January 29, 2021 at 5:10 pm

    In our house we describe the body type of one of our Scotties as “tank”. I think a “tank” is larger than a “Mack Truck”.

    Reply
  4. sue hall says:
    January 29, 2021 at 7:00 pm

    Wonderful fun …ArOoO ♪

    Reply

