Hoist a Pint Day!

Posted on March 17, 2021 by The Scottie Chronicles

Since it’s Stuart’s birth month, and he declared March as Scottish Terrier Month, it’s fitting that he send you St. Patrick’s Day greetings today. Even if he wasn’t Irish.

Hoist a pint to Stuart today and for of our furbabies, scalebabies, featherbabies, clawbabies and otherwise non-human friends.

ArrOOOOOOs to you and yours!

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
6 Responses to Hoist a Pint Day!

  1. Anonymous says:
    March 17, 2021 at 11:18 am

    Happy Saint Patrick’s Day!!

  2. easyweimaraner says:
    March 17, 2021 at 11:20 am

    happy happy st. paddy day to youu…aroooo!

  3. Anonymous says:
    March 17, 2021 at 11:45 am

    Today is the day to look for a 4 leaf clover !! Have a terrific St. Paddy’s everyone !
    ArOoO ♪

  4. rjkeyedup says:
    March 17, 2021 at 7:05 pm

    May the Luck of the Irish come to all of us!

  5. Kinley Westie says:
    March 17, 2021 at 8:10 pm

    Happy St. Paddy’s Day!

